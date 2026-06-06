Cecil County man killed in nitrous oxide cylinder explosion

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead following an explosion involving a pressurized nitrous oxide cylinder in Cecil County Friday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to 75 Walnut Grove Road for a reported explosion with injuries.

Investigators say a 10-pound nitrous oxide cylinder was at the rear exterior of a car parked at the home.

The car had recently been purchased for racing purposes and contained a nitrous oxide system. For some unknown reason, the cylinder failed and exploded.

The force of the explosion critically injured 33-year-old Thomas Logue. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say Logue's 30-year-old wife sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Deputy State Fire Marshals remained on scene throughout the night conducting an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Nitrous oxide is a compressed liquefied gas used in racing to increase engine performance.