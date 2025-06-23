Cecil County board to hear contentious Perryville mining application

PERRYVILLE, Md. — 'Say No To Mining!' signs have appeared throughout neighborhoods near Carpenter's Point Road and Mountain Hill Road in Perryville, not far from the site where York Building Products, a Pennsylvania-based company, has applied to begin mining sand and gravel.

The signs urge neighbors to attend a Cecil County Board of Appeals meeting on Monday, June 23, and it isn't the first time neighbors have planned to show out against the proposal. At an August 2024 meeting, community members voiced concerns about increased traffic on the narrow Mountain Hill Road, as well as potential environmental disruption.

"I just want to ask the council to please protect this area. Please consider what we're talking about," one resident stated during the August 26, 2024 meeting.

At that meeting, company representatives explained mining would not start for 3-5 years, and would continue for 15-20 years.

The Cecil County Board of Appeals previously tabled action on the application until York Building Products could address questions.

In a May letter to the Board of Appeals, an attorney representing the company stated that if Amtrak permits them to transport material under the Amtrak line, they would not need to use Mountain Hill Road. The letter also emphasized that the company does not use explosives to mine sand and gravel.

The letter also said there would be "no impact to adjacent or surrounding properties' water table or residential wells." According to the document, the nearest residence is approximately 1,200 feet away from the edge of the proposed excavation site.

An online petition against the project has over 2,000 signatures.

"I just think it's a shame, because it's a nice area around here. It's one of the only places with a lot of undisturbed woods," said Alex Iorio, a neighbor.

Residents plan to attend the Monday night meeting at 6pm at the Cecil County Government Building in Elkton to urge the Board of Appeals to reject the application.

