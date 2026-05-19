Westminster Battery Warehouse fire leaves behind millions in damage

WESTMINSTER, Md — We're learning more about a two-alarm fire that closed down Route-140 in Westminster on Monday night.

Flames broke out just after 7:15pm at the Battery Warehouse along Baltimore Boulevard.

RELATED: Route 140 closed in Westminster as firefighters battle active fire, authorities ask public to avoid area

It took about two hours for 125 firefighters to contain the scene.

The fire caused an estimated $5 to $6 million in damage.

Investigators believe the fire started inside a storage area of the building, but haven't yet determined the cause.

There were no reported injuries.

