Sheetz giving out $3k in gift cards to celebrate Westminster grand opening

WESTMINSTER, Md. — If you're at all familiar with the Route 140 corridor in Westminster, you've surely noticed a new Sheetz store under construction for quite some time.

Finally, a grand opening date has been revealed.

Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 16!

To celebrate Sheetz is giving out $3,000 worth of freebies.

At 10:15am the store will hand out a $250 gift card to one lucky customer.

A second $250 winner will be selected at 10:30am.

Then at 11am a special someone will be awarded a $2,500 gift card.

For a chance to win the grand prize, be sure to sign-up inside the new store at 10 Sullivan Road on April 16 from 9 to 11am.