Public meeting to be held on upcoming Liberty Reservoir Bridge construction project

ELDERSBURG, Md. — It's one of the major gateways to Carroll County, and future construction could severely impact travel there.

The Maryland Highway Administration is planning to replace the decks of both Liberty Reservoir bridges along MD-26 (Liberty Road).

Built in 1954, each bridge last had a deck replacement in 1982.

While recent inspections deemed the bridges safe for now, State Highway officials say work needs to be done due to mobile growth in the area.

Although construction isn't expected to start until 2028, the design phase is already underway.

With that, the State is urging the community to attend a 6pm public meeting on June 17 at Liberty High School in Eldersburg.

"The public meeting is an opportunity for residents, businesses and commuters to learn more about the project and traffic maintenance options," the State said in a release.

As for what traffic could look like when the project begins, the Highway Administration is considering a few options:



Single-lane closure using temporary traffic signals installed on each end of the bridge to alternate traffic in both directions

Reversible single lane that will switch directions to accommodate traffic at peak times, such as eastbound only traffic on weekday mornings

Road closure with a detour during the construction

Questions about the public meeting or general inquiries can be directed to the Project Manager, Christopher Arendt, P.E. at Carendt@mdot.maryland.gov or District 7 Community Relations Manager, Elizabeth Harris at EHarris8@mdot.maryland.gov.

For more information on the upcoming project, click here.

