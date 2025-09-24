Pour it up from farm to pint, how local grain is used to craft Maryland beer

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — In Westminster, a family farm is helping Maryland breweries and distilleries keep their ingredients local.

At Bear Branch Malt, grain like barley and rye is transformed into malt, the base ingredient that gives beer and spirits their flavor.

“It’s kind of the unsung hero, the foundation of all the flavors," said Brad Humbert, owner of Bear Branch Malt.

Thousands of pounds of grain are polished, sprouted, dried, and packaged before being shipped to more than 50 breweries and distilleries across the state.

"We’re the only stand-alone malt house in Maryland doing this at scale," he said.

The work is personal for him. He's working the same land his great-grandparents bought in the 1930s.

“Keeping this place farmland, at a time when so many farms are being developed, is important,” Humbert said.

After 10 years in engineering and a career as head brewer at Maryland’s first farm brewery, Humbert launched Bear Branch Malt in 2019 to create a local, sustainable grain supply chain for breweries, distilleries, and artisans.

"While I was at the brewery we were sourcing local ingredients,but we couldn't find everything we needed in order to make 100% Maryland beers and so I wanted to use my technical skills to build out a supply chains to connect local brewers to local farms," he said.

That local connection is something brewers value too. Keith Waybright is the head brewer of Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery in Carroll County.

"I absolutely love it. I mean it's not even a job. I pinch myself every every morning when I get here," he said.

Waybright says his farming background makes him especially mindful about sourcing ingredients close to home.

“I know all about planting grain, harvesting grain, and what's involved in that, so I can appreciate what a farmer has to do to get it from seed to the mill,” Waybright said.

Now, customers can taste the results. On September 30th, Max’s Tap House in downtown Baltimore will feature more than 20 beers brewed with Bear Branch malt. It’s a chance for beer lovers to experience what Humbert calls “a true Maryland beer.”

For a full list of breweries using local malt and ingredients, visit here.

