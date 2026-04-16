New Sheetz location in Westminster draws big crowds

A new Sheetz location in Westminster drew big crowds today.

New Westminster Sheetz draws large crowds New Westminster Sheetz draws large crowds

Hundreds turned out for giveaways and food, with some walking away with $2,500 gift cards. The store is part of a rapid expansion across Maryland.

The goal of the new location is to build connections with the community, such as partnerships with local food banks and Special Olympics.

"Twice a week they'll stop by, take that food instead of throwing it in the land waste, give it out to the local food banks, get that food back to people, and that's a partnership we'll keep going as long as this building's standing," Reed Brinkhoff, a representative of Sheetz, said.

But with the excitement, there are also some concerns. Neighbors say traffic is already busy along Sullivan Road.

With this new 24-7 location near Route 140, officials are watching closely to see how the area handles the extra flow.

