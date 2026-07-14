Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour cites grandad duty as reason for departure

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — The Mayor of Mount Airy is resigning from office.

During the July 13 Town Council Meeting, Mayor Larry Hushour said he would be stepping down at the end of August in the middle of his second term.

Hushour made the announcement via video.

He says the decision was under consideration for some months, after the January birth of a grandchild.

Hushour says he and his wife have been assigned daycare duty, which takes up a lot of time that normally would be spent on town issues.

He reiterated how his full-time job as a commercial pilot still takes up a lot of time, requiring multiple days of air travel per week.

Upon his departure, Council President Tim Washabaugh will take over in an interim basis before a special election is held.

The full council meeting can be watched below. Hushour's video plays at the end.



