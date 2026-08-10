Man dead, woman hospitalized after early morning house fire in Finksburg

FINKSBURG, Md. — A house fire in Carroll County left one man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says.

Firefighters with the Reese Volunteer Fire Company, with assistance from mutual aid, responded to the 1800 block of Old Westminster Pike for reports of a home on fire.

According to deputy state fire marshals, the fire originated in the kitchen. Investigators were not able to determine if the home was equipped with smoke detectors.

One victim, a 64-year-old man, died at an area hospital. A 77-year-old woman was taken to a burn center in Baltimore for treatment of her injuries.

Both victims resided in the home, according to investigators.

Investigators have found no signs of criminal activity, and the cause remains unknown at this time.

Officials say the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation.