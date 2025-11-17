House fires on back to back nights in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A busy 24 hours for the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department.

Two homes caught fire on back to back nights.

The first occurred Friday evening in the 1700 block of Brodbeck Road.

It took about 90 minutes for 65 crew members to contain the scene.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, leaving the family displaced.

Right now, the Red Cross is assisting them.

Maryland State Fire Marshal A home on Broadbeck Road in Hampstead caught fire on Nov. 14, 2025

The cause remains under investigation.

Another fire was reported Saturday night in the 800 block of S. Main Street, at a one-story home turned apartment building.

This one left behind approximately $200,000 in damage.

Flames were under control within one hour.

Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office A fire broke out at a home on S. Main Street in Hampstead on Nov. 15, 2025

Like fire number one, the cause is under investigation.