Hampstead man arrested after shots fired at delivery driver

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The moment of truth for two drivers, both angered by the other’s actions.

One was apparently willing to use deadly force.

In her home of 50 years off Backwoods Road in Westminster, Mary Ann Spangler told police she didn’t notice the gunshots.

“They’re always shooting around here,” Spangler explained, “There’s target shooting back here and over there so I didn’t pay attention, but I didn’t hear it.”

It appears the two men first exchanged words while the third-party delivery man for big retailers like Amazon and Walmart was running his route on East Deep Run Road on Saturday afternoon.

“That guy was after him cause I guess he’d made so many stops,” said Spangler, “and looking at addresses and was slow so he thought he would come up Backwoods Road and the guy will keep going on, but the guy followed him up here.”

Pulling into Spangler’s home, the delivery driver spotted the suspect and drove through the yard in an attempt to escape for a second time when the shots rang out.

With the exception of the deep tire tracks left in her lawn and her mailbox being knocked over, which has since been re-erected, Spangler says she came through the incident relatively unscathed.

“So much anger today and I don’t know why; what it is, but I said, ‘You hear this stuff in the city,’ and I said, ‘I’m 85 years old so I soon will be out of here, but I wasn’t planning on moving,” she told us.

After reviewing the ring camera footage, police arrested 52-year-old Sean King of Hampstead on a series of charges including first degree assault.

Fortunately, the delivery driver came out of the incident without injury, later stopping by to apologize to Spangler for any damage he had caused and even sharing a story that would bring a smile to her face.

“After this event, he called his boss and said; told him what was happening or what happened and the boss said, ‘Did you finish your deliveries?’ He said, ‘No.’ He says, ‘Well, go finish your deliveries,’” laughed Spangler.

“All heart,” I replied.

“Yes,” she added, “the boy could have been killed you know and he said, ‘Finish your deliveries.’”

