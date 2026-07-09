Flying bats at Mount Airy fireworks show prompts rabies exposure concerns

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — There is some concern in Carroll County over potential rabies exposure following the July 4th holiday weekend.

According to the County's Health Department, several reports have surfaced about people having contact with bats during the July 3rd fireworks display at the fairgrounds in Mount Airy.

The bats were spotted around 9:30pm when fireworks began.

“Rabies exposure occurs through bites and scratches or saliva from the animal getting into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound,” said Joe Mancuso, Rabies Program Manager at the Carroll County Health Department. “Bats bites are very small and may not be noticeable. If you had contact with a bat, get a rabies risk assessment to make sure you get treatment if needed.”

None of the bats were recovered, and therefore not tested for rabies, so it's unclear if they were infected.

Below is a list of local health department contacts if you were in attendance and could be impacted.