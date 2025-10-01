Fire reignites at Westminster barn, after four horses were killed just days ago

WESTMINSTER, Md. — We're learning more about a historic Westminster barn that was severely damaged in a tragic fire Sunday.

Unfortunately, four horses died in the fire.

The barn sits on Bell Road, and dates back to 1870.

It's now known as Bryson Family farm.

Linda Lucatorto's dad purchased the property back in the 1950s, as a dairy farm.

He would go onto restore the barn and farmhouse, before renting it out.

Currently Karlie Bosley and her fiance, Zac Virtz, live there.

The couple's first child was recently born.

They were hoping their baby would grow up alongside their beloved horses named Liam, Archie, Millie, and Gator, all four Bosley raised from infancy.

"I lost my dreams. I lost everything I’ve spent my life dreaming to have," Bosley said in a GoFundMe that's been set up to assist her family. "But most importantly we lost the 4 greatest horses i have ever known. The only 4 horses that did not and would never have a price tag. They were my everything."

Bosley's nightmare didn't end there. Sadly the fire reignited on Wednesday morning, fully engulfing the bottom floor of the barn.

Luckily, firefighters were able to put out the flames using just one engine. The first fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

No exact cause was revealed.