Westminster barn fire injures three people, kills four horses

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Several horses are dead following a barn fire in Carroll County Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 1pm on Bell Road in Westminster.

The State Fire Marshal says a 42 by 70 foot barn made of brick and timber caught fire.

Three people were injured, but only one, a 25-year-old man, required hospitalization.

Officials say he suffered first-degree burns to the right hand.

Unfortunately four horses didn't make it out.

It took around 65 firefighters about two hours to get the flames under control.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Maryland Fire Marshal

Investigators are still working on determining the cause.

