Fire dept. in Sykesville benefits from carnival fun

SYKESVILLE, Md. — We call upon them to help us when we need it most. This week, they're calling on us; to have fun.

The Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department's annual carnival is underway through Saturday, offering family fun while raising critical funds for emergency equipment and supplies.

Friday marks the last day of school in Carroll County, and the fire department is ready for the rush of families looking to celebrate the start of summer at their carnival.

“That’s just my goal, too, I take care of my kids. I only have two grandchildren, but this week they’re all mine," said Joe McCauley, a 40-year member of the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department.

As McCauley explaiend to WMAR-2 News, the carnival serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Planning begins in January, and after vendors are paid, proceeds directly support the station's operations.

"It helps a lot because, Carroll County EMS is funded by the county, but fireside, we have to go buy our own fire engines, ladder trucks, rescue supplies. And they're not cheap. So it does help a lot," said McCauley.

The eight-day carnival concludes this Saturday. Beyond providing entertainment, the event strengthens community bonds with first responders and has even sparked interest from potential volunteers.

"We have been working really hard to get this thing ready for this year, to get this thing going. We're open up for eight days," said Jim Cornwell, another department member.

Organizing the carnival requires significant effort, but seeing the community enjoy the carnival food and festivities makes it worthwhile.

"It means a lot, to see everyone come out and have a good time," Cornwell added.

The carnival grounds open at 6 p.m. Friday's highlights include fireworks and live music.

The final day of the carnival is Saturday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.