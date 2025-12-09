Decade in jail for driver of stolen vehicle who killed Taneytown motorcycle rider

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A 19-year-old Baltimore man learns his fate more than one-year after killing a motorcycle rider in a hit and run crash.

Darius Bond will serve a decade out of a 15-year sentence behind bars for the death of 55-year-old Terry Crowl in Taneytown.

Back on August 20, 2024, Bond was driving a stolen Infiniti SUV from Pennsylvania into Carroll County.

He lost control and collided with a Harley Davidson operated by Crowl.

"Witnesses saw the Defendant and another occupant of the stolen Infinity approach Mr. Crowl’s body on the side of the road before turning and fleeing the scene," the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office said in a release.

To get away, Bond abandoned the Infiniti and stole an Econoline van from a nearby business.

The van was discovered hours later in Baltimore City.

DNA linked Bond as the driver, for which he also admitted.

Bond committed these crimes without a driver's license.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office via the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office Darius Bond

Court records show less than one month after the fatal crash, Bond was charged in Baltimore City for carrying a loaded stolen handgun.

Upon release, Bond will serve the five-year suspended portion of his sentence on supervised probation.

"This was a senseless crime that could have been prevented but instead resulted in the tragic loss of a valued community member’s life," said Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker. "My office will continue to aggressively prosecute these crimes to make the streets of Carroll County a safer place.”