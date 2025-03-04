Unlicensed driver with pending criminal cases, indicted over deadly hit & run in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — An 18-year-old from Baltimore has been indicted in connection to a deadly hit and run last summer in Taneytown.

On August 20 Carroll County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to a crash on Francis Scott Key Highway.

Terry Crowl, 55, died after his Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit by a stolen Infiniti SUV, that was abandoned at the scene.

Later that night a box truck was reported stolen near the site of the crash.

The truck was discovered days later in Baltimore.

Forensic evidence revealed 18-year-old Darius Deontae Bond was behind the wheel of the Infiniti during the crash, and stole the truck afterwards.

RELATED: Man dies after colliding with stolen vehicle on Francis Scott Key Highway

Turns out he does not have a driver's license.

Court records show less than one month after the crash, Bond was charged in Baltimore City for carrying a loaded stolen handgun.

He had another run-in with police in January, this time in Frederick County, after being busted for an alleged burglary.

In that same incident Bond was also charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude police.

He remains held for those offenses and will be extradited to Carroll County upon release.