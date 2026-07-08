Carroll County Community College acquires new satellite campus

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County Community College is expanding.

The school signed a lease for 10,000 square feet of space located at 110 Airpark Drive in Westminster, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate announced on Wednesday.

The plan is to create a new trade school in the nearly 20,000 square foot industrial building to support its main campus.

”Carroll Community College offers a well-respected curriculum that educates people for long careers, and this expansion to 110 Airport Drive makes perfect sense. The building offers a flexible interior to suit the build-out for the trade school, as well as office areas for administrative use," MacKenzie’s Dennis Boyle said.

The campus will hold the new Ratcliffe Applied Technology & Trade Center at this satellite location with new programs such as plumbing, electrical, welding and automotive training. This will add on to the college's current degrees and certifications in electrical, civil and mechanical engineering.

“There remains an extreme shortage for trained electrical, HVAC, and plumbing professionals, as well as other trades, which is unfortunate because the work is extremely steady and the salaries are higher than most people realize,” explained Boyle.

Construction is now underway to create the classrooms and lab space for their new programs, with completion scheduled for this October.