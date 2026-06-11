Carroll County Board of Education votes to discontinue overnight portion of Outdoor School

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education has voted to discontinue the overnight portion of Outdoor School.

School officials say the vote occurred Wednesday night during a Board of Education meeting, adding that the decision was not about the program or funding, but rather the safety of students.

"The reality is that the school system does not own or control the Outdoor School property. The site is located within a public park. There is no perimeter fence, no dedicated overnight security, and cell phone reception is non-existent or poor at best. There are no law enforcement officers assigned to the site overnight, emergency response is not immediate, and there are not enough certified educators present during overnight hours to provide the level of supervision expected in today's environment," the Board of Education said in a statement Thursday.

The Board cited an incident involving an individual who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and entered the property, accessed a vehicle, and tried to gain access to buildings.

Officials say the individual, however, was not able to gain access, and a staff member was able to intervene before the situation escalated further.

The Board argued that schools in Carroll County have controlled access, security measures, alarm systems, trained staff, and greater adult supervision, while the Outdoor School site does not have those same protections during the overnight hours.

"As a Board, we understand the disappointment this decision has caused. Traditions matter. Memories matter. But no tradition is more important than the safety and security of our children. If maintaining a 50-year tradition requires us to accept risks that we would never tolerate at one of our schools, then it is time to make a difficult but responsible decision," the Board said.

The Board added that it would rather endure criticism for prioritizing student safety than have to explain to a parent or guardian that their child was injured, assaulted, or worse because "we failed to act after warning signs were presented."

Outdoor School is expected to continue despite the removal of the overnight portion.

"When it comes to our children, safety must come first," the Board concluded.