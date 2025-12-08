Cancer survivor buys suits for entire McDaniel College football team

A good suit can mean the world, and the seniors of McDaniel College know that better than most.

Thanks to 60-year-old Tom Green, every senior on the football team now has a fitted suit, shirt, tie and shoes from Men's Warehouse in Westminster.

"It means everything," one player said. "It was really having Tom around was really awesome and then for him to do something like this, like of course he gave us a lot of knowledge from his experience, but now truly doing something like this for us means a lot."

Green didn't stop at just providing suits. He also shared life wisdom with the players.

"Life is like an EKG. You hit your peaks, you go to your valleys, and you can hit your peaks again," Green said.

Green is at a peak right now, but he's also had his share of valleys. He was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer on Christmas Eve 2017.

"My wife prayed for me through the night that God would heal me because I was dying," Green said.

Then came a miracle. Green was completely cancer free and left with a question: What do I do with the gift of life?

His answer was football at McDaniel College.

"I certainly got the energy for it, and, you know, I'm trying to stay in shape for it, and I wanna play football without so sad I didn't get on the field with these guys because, you know, I'm looking forward to next year," Green said.

The gesture meant more than just new clothes to the players.

"It shows me that people still, there's still joy in the world," one player said.

"I feel like the big boss got the suit on and all that," another added.

"It shows your character because you know how you carry yourself is how people are gonna look at you," a third player said.

Green's teammate described the impact of his generosity.

"He did not need to do any of this. Tom just did it because he wanted to, and it makes him feel good," the teammate said.

Now these football players are ready to go out and tackle life, dressed for success.

"These young men are the future. They're the future of the workplace, industrial, you know, financial, or other sports teams. That's where these guys are headed," Green said.

