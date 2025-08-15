Building by building, Sykesville improves historic downtown structures

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Two story buildings, a two-lane road, and a whole lot of charm: Sykesville, Maryland is about as Main Street USA as it gets.

Some of the historic storefronts in the town's quaint downtown were starting to show their age. But over the last decade or so, Sykesville's historic downtown buildings have been getting a fresh look, thanks to Maryland Facade Improvement grants, helping maintain the town's small-town charm while keeping structures updated.

"It makes it a vibrant, exciting place to live. People come here and they say, 'wow,'" said Fred Gossage, a Sykesville property owner.

Building or business owners can receive up to $10,000 in matching funds to rehabilitate their building fronts, which house small businesses and apartments. Gossage described the significant impact these improvements have made on his properties.

"It keeps our commercial 100 percent occupied, we have residents, the apartments above all these buildings, they go out, they come back in again. We have a waiting list for people who want to live in Sykesville," Gossage said.

"I think it's just a huge sense of pride," said Julie Della-Maria, executive director of Downtown Sykesville Connection. "It just shows that we have built something that matters, we have built a place where people feel welcome. And that starts with making it look good."

Della-Maria's main street organization helps coordinate the process for owners, along with the Town of Sykesville. The town has gone through five rounds, she explained.

“I think what’s important, as part of that project," Della-Maria added, "it’s not only dispersing the funds, it’s helping and assisting through the process. Meeting with the people who are applying, helping them with the historic district application so it’s approved by the commission.”

Della-Maria believes the improved appearance plays a key role in the downtown's zero-percent vacancy rate.

The renovations keep the downtown area looking fresh for its many festivals, including this Saturday's "Sippin on Summer," which begins at noon.

