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Boot Barn officially opens new Westminster store later this week

Boot Barn
Boot Barn via Facebook
Boot Barn
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WESTMINSTER, Md. — The 'West' in Westminster is about to become a reality.

That's because on March 24 Boot Barn is opening up at the old JOANN Fabric store on Englar Road.

This marks the retailer's third Maryland store, with the others being in Timonium and Hagerstown.

For those who can't make it this month, it looks like Boot Barn will be hosting a concert celebrating the new location on April 10 & 12.

Also, if you're looking for work it appears Boot Barn is still hiring sales associates and key holders for their Westminster store.

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