Body of missing swimmer pulled from Liberty Reservoir following exhaustive two-day search

FINKSBURG, Md. — An exhaustive two-day search for a missing swimmer in the Liberty Reservoir has come to a tragic end.

On July 5 the Carroll County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of 20-year-old Smith Veras.

He was last seen Thursday, July 3 while swimming on the Finksburg side of the reservoir, off Deer Park Road near the Baltimore County line.

Dive teams and helicopters searched all day Friday and Saturday to locate him. Search continues at Liberty Reservoir for missing swimmer

The family of Veras was notified and traveled from Queens, New York, to assist emergency crews in their efforts.

"At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play. However, the incident remains under investigation," the Sheriff's Office said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Smith Veras during this tragic time."

Swimming is prohibited at Liberty Reservoir, as some areas can get up to 70-80 feet deep.