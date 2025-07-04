Search for missing swimmer at Liberty Reservoir called off at midnight July 4th

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Dive crews were in the water and helicopters hovered over the sky Thursday night in Carroll County.

That's where a swimmer reportedly went missing in the Liberty reservoir, off Deer Park Road, approaching the Baltimore County line.

Search efforts got underway around 8:30pm before being called off around midnight.

A large emergency response had the area blocked off for hours

Officials say the search could resume July 4th, but that decision's yet to be made.

For now all they know is the missing person is a young male, possibly in their late teens.