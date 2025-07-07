Man found shot to death in Dundalk, suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Dundalk Monday afternoon.

Officer responded to the 8200 block of Bullneck Road and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Another man, who police believed to be the suspect, was later found in the area of Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway suffering from a self-inflicted shooting.

He later died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police released no further information in regard to the incident.