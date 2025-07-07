Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Man found shot to death in Dundalk, suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Baltimore County Police (New)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (New)
Posted
and last updated

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Dundalk Monday afternoon.

Officer responded to the 8200 block of Bullneck Road and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Another man, who police believed to be the suspect, was later found in the area of Dundalk Avenue and Liberty Parkway suffering from a self-inflicted shooting.

He later died at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

Police released no further information in regard to the incident.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR