Wreaths stolen from century-old war memorial in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Wreaths honoring veterans were stolen from a historic war memorial in downtown Towson over the weekend, marking the first known act of vandalism at the sacred site.

The wreaths were removed from the Wayside Cross at Towson Circle, where they had been placed on Veterans Day by local veterans’ groups. The memorial has stood at the busy intersection for more than a century.

"The shrubs around here looked a little stamped down, could be because of them taking the wreaths off. There's flowers just kind of scattered throughout the area here," said Barry Burnett, historian for American Legion Post 22. "Our local handyman came by who takes care of the area and he said they were here as of last Friday, so just over this past weekend, the wreaths have disappeared."

American Legion Post 22 in Towson erected the Wayside Cross in 1921. Three plaques bear the names of more than 200 soldiers from Baltimore County who died in the First World War.

"But also commemorates all those who had served in World War II. Talking Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, you know, it's just a monument to all the armed forces who had served," Burnett said.

Wreaths are placed at the site every year on Memorial Day and Veterans Day by the Post and the Towson Elks Club.

Christopher Jackson, commander of American Legion Post 22 and a Navy veteran, helped lay the wreaths just two weeks ago. He called the theft disrespectful.

"This spot here is a sacred area. To commemorate our veterans. To give our respect and honor for those who had served and died," Jackson said.

Post 22 serves more than 400 veterans and their families. They host job fairs, financial literacy workshops and provide other resources. Last Friday, they handed out turkeys and in December, they’re treating the veterans to free dinner and gifts for the children.

Jackson has a message for those who might want to destroy this sacred space.

"We as veterans have gone out to serve the country to make sure that the freedom of the United States citizen still exists today. If we display something here, don't destroy it. Treat it as if it's yours, because it is, and honor that because we give you that honor, give us that honor," Jackson said.

