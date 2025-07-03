Woodlawn residents voice concerns over proposed Baltimore County Council district map

WOODLAWN, MD — A group of Woodlawn residents is speaking out against the proposed Baltimore County Council district map, saying it divides their community and diminishes their collective voice.

WATCH: Residents voice concerns over proposed Baltimore County Council district map Residents voice concerns over proposed Baltimore County Council district map

The current proposal would split Woodlawn into three different districts, combining parts of the community with other areas that may have different priorities and concerns.

"We feel like we're the stepchildren at the end of a really huge district," Linda Dorsey Walker said.

Members of the Westside Map Coalition are pushing to keep Woodlawn unified in the redistricting process, which is happening because the County Council is expanding from seven to nine members.

"The time for action is now, so we've always been underserved in the Woodlawn corridor, so we need representation, so we need to make our voices heard," Aaron Barnett said.

Community leaders emphasize that maintaining a unified voice is crucial for ensuring their needs are properly addressed by county officials.

"I think it is important to preserve our councilmanic voice and the way dollars are spent in our community as a unified Woodlawn voice," Pastor Engel Burns said.

Councilman Izzy Patoka sent a statement saying the commission to create the map exceeded its mandate, adding, "The commission forwarded a 60-page report to the Baltimore County Council to be discussed at a public hearing scheduled for July 8."

The County Council has a meeting scheduled for July 7, followed by a public hearing about the maps on July 8, before considering any changes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

