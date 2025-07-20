Woodlawn community honors Civil Rights Icon John Lewis's birthday with day of service

WOODLAWN, Md. — Hundreds of community members gathered in Woodlawn to honor the late Congressman John Lewis on what would have been his birthday, combining reflection with action to carry forward his civil rights legacy.

WATCH: Woodlawn celebrates John Lewis's legacy with community action event

Organizers designed the event to continue Lewis's philosophy of making "good trouble" by bringing together resources, voices, and people from diverse backgrounds.

The gathering emphasized themes of equity, inclusion, and justice, particularly relevant in the current political landscape.

"If anybody knows about John Lewis, that means we need to take democratic action to protect our country from fascism, racism, and intolerance. That's what we're here for," said Williams.

The well-attended event featured nonprofit organizations, food, employment resources, and a central message that meaningful national change begins at the community level.

