Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Woman severely wounded after shooting in Woodlawn Thanksgiving morning

Baltimore County Police (NEW)
WMAR/Chris Verri
Baltimore County Police (NEW)
Posted
and last updated

WOODLAWN, Md. — A woman was rushed to the hospital on Thanksgiving morning after a shooting in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police say.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Johnnycake Road at 11:10 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Officials told WMAR-2 News that the suspect is known to the victim and the shooting is an isolated incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR