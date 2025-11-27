Woman severely wounded after shooting in Woodlawn Thanksgiving morning

WOODLAWN, Md. — A woman was rushed to the hospital on Thanksgiving morning after a shooting in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police say.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Johnnycake Road at 11:10 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Officials told WMAR-2 News that the suspect is known to the victim and the shooting is an isolated incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*