BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police are investigating an incident where a woman was stabbed multiple times.

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning, in the 1800 block of Glen Keith Blvd.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a 57-year-old woman with multiple puncture wounds.

She was taken to a hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact 410-887-4636.