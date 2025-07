UPPERCO, Md. — We're learning more about a Sunday afternoon crash that left a woman dead in Baltimore County.

Dive teams discovered Brittany Howard, 35, inside a Ford Edge that was submerged in a private pond near Dark Hollow and Dover Roads.

RELATED: Woman killed in Baltimore County crash

Police believe Howard somehow drove off the roadway, first crashing through a fence, then into the pond.

The cause remains under investigation.