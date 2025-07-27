Woman found dead inside Jeep Wrangler on I-695 in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A woman was found dead inside of a black Jeep Wrangler on I-695 on Sunday.

According to Maryland State Police, the Jeep was located on the right shoulder of the outer loop of I-695, west of Perring Parkway in Baltimore County.

Around 9:45am, a Maryland State Trooper stopped to check on a black Jeep Wrangler, which was parked on the outer loop of I-695 near Perring Parkway.

The trooper saw a woman lying in the back of the jeep. She was unresponsive.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her identity hasn't been confirmed. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. Callers may remain anonymous.