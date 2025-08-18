Water rescue suspended for missing swimmer in Beaverdam pond until Monday morning

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Rescue operations have been suspended until Monday morning for a missing swimmer in Baltimore County.

@Baltcofire. 18:06 10800 BLK Beaver Dam RD. Crews responded for a reported swimmer in the water that had been seen struggling and went under. CMD arrived confirming one subject missing. Dive operations at this time suspended and will continue tomorrow morning. 21:00LS pic.twitter.com/EIOxsESHSe — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 18, 2025

The water rescue was happening Sunday night in Cockeysville near the 10,000 block of Beaver Road.

Baltimore County Fire says they arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a struggling swimmer who eventually went under.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.