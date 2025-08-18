Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Water rescue suspended for missing swimmer in Beaverdam pond until Monday morning

Baltimore County Fire Dept
WMAR
Baltimore County Fire Dept
Posted
and last updated

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Rescue operations have been suspended until Monday morning for a missing swimmer in Baltimore County.

The water rescue was happening Sunday night in Cockeysville near the 10,000 block of Beaver Road.

Baltimore County Fire says they arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a struggling swimmer who eventually went under.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

