Volunteers plant trees in Baltimore County to clean waterways and build job skills

TOWSON, Md. — Volunteers are making a significant environmental impact in Baltimore County this week by planting trees to help clean local waterways.

The Ruxton neighborhood in Towson, already a heavily wooded enclave, is receiving additional foliage as part of a community initiative. The nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore is planting more than 60 native species trees in yards and on walkways in Ruxton and adjacent Riderwood.

The hilly area sits along the Jones Falls watershed, which empties into the Inner Harbor.

"Any rain that falls here, the trees are going to soak up the water. They're gonna clean the water so when the water eventually does make it down to the harbor, it's gonna be a lot cleaner. Every tree planted in our watershed is going to make a difference," Sean O'Maille said.

O'Maille is the community forestry manager for Blue Water Baltimore.

This week's project extends beyond environmental impact, providing individuals with disabilities an opportunity for hands-on community service. The volunteers are clients in NCIA's day program, which provides vocational training and employment services.

The tree-planting outing helps participants develop job skills and build confidence as they prepare for the workforce.

"We're working on teamwork, being able to take turns, collaborate, um, learning to take direction from possibly a supervisor or somebody's who teaching a skill," Michele Jacobs said.

Jacobs is the associate director of employment and community services at NCIA.

Vernon Thompson volunteers regularly with NCIA and hopes the skills he's learning will lead to a job stocking groceries at a market.

"I like working in the community. It prepares me for getting a job where I get paid," Thompson said.

Thanks to volunteers like Thompson, Blue Water Baltimore has planted more than 200 trees in Baltimore County this fall. After this week, the organization plans to plant up to 350 trees in Baltimore City by the end of the year.

