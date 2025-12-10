Vietnam Veteran brings holiday joy to local children through toy drive

A Vietnam War veteran made a heartwarming visit to WMAR today, delivering gifts for our annual holiday toy drive and continuing his decades-long mission of giving back to the community.

WATCH: Vietnam vet delivers toys for holiday drive Vietnam vet delivers toys for holiday drive

Carroll Smith served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and later worked at Johns Hopkins University after his military service. As a member of the VFW, Smith dedicates much of his time to supporting charitable causes, including Toys for Tots and hospital toy drives throughout Baltimore.

"We may not have had everything we wanted, but we always got something for Christmas. We understand some of these kids today don't. It was a no brainer for us because a part of our creed is helping our community," Smith said.

Smith has added our toy drive to his extensive list of community service activities, and local residents can join his efforts to bring holiday cheer to children in need.

WMAR is collecting new, unwrapped toys for young patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and their siblings. The station is accepting donations at 6400 York Road in Baltimore through December 15.

To see the full list of needed toys and donation guidelines, click this link for more information.