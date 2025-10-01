Two-year-long York Road improvement project expected to start in November

TOWSON, Md. — A busy stretch of York Road in Towson is slated to get a significant facelift and construction is set to begin as early as November 2, according to the State Highway Administration.

This will impact the half-mile stretch of road from south of the Towson Roundabout to Newell Avenue.

The purpose of the project is to improve the road and replace the aging water main, thereby enhancing traffic flow and better accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Maryland State Highway Administration, in partnership with Baltimore County, has planned comprehensive improvements:



Replacement of an aging water main

Road resurfacing with new pavement and striping

Upgraded lighting and traffic signals

ADA-compliant sidewalks, ramps, and business entrances

More than 16,000 people drive the route daily, according to the state. As a result, construction work will primarily take place at night.

Maryland State Highway Administration

The project is expected to begin on November 2 or by mid-November, weather permitting, and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027.