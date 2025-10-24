Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two injured after shooting in Parkville Thursday night

PARKVILLE, Md. — Two people are injured following a shooting in Parkville, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Harford Road and Taylor Avenue at 8:30 p.m.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

The shooting remains under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

