Two found dead in domestic-related shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Two people are dead following a shooting in Baltimore County.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Tammy Road for a report of a shooting.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they entered the home and found two elderly people dead.

Perry Hall Elementary and Middle Schools were placed in secure status due to this incident.

Once the schools received the all clear from County police, they lifted the status 30 minutes later.

During a secure status, no one is allowed to enter or leave the building without an administrator's approval.

There is no threat to the community. Police say this matter is believed to be domestic related.