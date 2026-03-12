BALTIMORE COUNTY — Rainy days in Turner Station bring flooded streets, which have been causing headaches for decades. After an announcement from county and federal leaders, neighbors have hope relief is on the way.

WATCH: Turner Station receives $3.15 million in federal funding to prevent flooding Turner Station receives $3.15 million in federal funding to prevent flooding

Thursday afternoon, Rep. Kweisi Mfume announced $3.15 million in federal funding will help improve drainage and build walls to prevent erosion.

"This is the first step in a process to make sure the flooding here and the erosion are mitigated," said Mfume.

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works will lead this work.

Dozens of neighbors came to Sollers Point Multi-purpose Center to celebrate the announcement.

"This is a happy day! I feel like shouting and singing because it's been a long time coming," said Olivia Lomax, longtime resident.

Neighbors say they're hopeful that this money means change is coming soon, though no timeline was given for when work will begin.

Mfume says he will go back to Washington and ask for additional funding to prevent flooding for years to come.