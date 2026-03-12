Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Turner Station receives $3.15 million in federal funding to prevent flooding

Mfume, Klausmeier and residents stand with $3.15 million check
WMAR 2 News
Mfume, Klausmeier and residents stand with $3.15 million check
Mfume, Klausmeier and residents stand with $3.15 million check
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Rainy days in Turner Station bring flooded streets, which have been causing headaches for decades. After an announcement from county and federal leaders, neighbors have hope relief is on the way.

WATCH: Turner Station receives $3.15 million in federal funding to prevent flooding

Turner Station receives $3.15 million in federal funding to prevent flooding

Thursday afternoon, Rep. Kweisi Mfume announced $3.15 million in federal funding will help improve drainage and build walls to prevent erosion.

"This is the first step in a process to make sure the flooding here and the erosion are mitigated," said Mfume.

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works will lead this work.

Dozens of neighbors came to Sollers Point Multi-purpose Center to celebrate the announcement.

"This is a happy day! I feel like shouting and singing because it's been a long time coming," said Olivia Lomax, longtime resident.

Neighbors say they're hopeful that this money means change is coming soon, though no timeline was given for when work will begin.

Mfume says he will go back to Washington and ask for additional funding to prevent flooding for years to come.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR