"Triple Bridges" interchange at I-695 & I-70 set to close overnight for inspection

BALTIMORE — The "Triple Bridges" interchange at I-695 and I-70 is set to close for construction late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to the Maryland State Highway Administration, ramps will be closed from 10pm to 5am.

During that time crews will be on site inspecting the bridges.

The same closures are scheduled to occur again overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

A second round of closures are expected on September 23 and 24.

Digital boards, traffic signs, and reflective barrels will be in place to help with detouring.