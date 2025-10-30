Towson University opens center for civic engagement with former Sen. Ben Cardin

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University opened the Ben and Myrna Cardin Center for Civic Engagement and Civil Discourse, a new space designed to foster meaningful conversations and bridge political divides on campus.

The center is a partnership with former U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and his wife, Towson alumna Myrna Cardin. The initiative aims to create opportunities for constructive dialogue across different viewpoints.

"We need to talk today. Need to bring this nation together. We're so divided, and here at Towson they're committed to listening to people of different views to find common solutions to our problems," Cardin said. "So we hope that the center will be a magnet for those types of discussions."

Cardin will lead the center and is joining the university as its second presidential scholar, bringing his decades of political experience to the academic setting.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."