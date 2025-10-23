Towson High School breaks ground on $288 million modernization project

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers joined state and county officials Thursday as they broke ground on a $288 million construction project at Towson High School that will modernize the 1940s-era facility.

"A new and more focused emphasis on academic achievement, civic pride and student and community excitement. It is that promise that we celebrate today. I am energized at the thought of this new school and how it blends the achievements of the past with the anticipation of tomorrow," Rogers said.

A five-story classroom addition will add nearly 500 new seats. The new wing will house career and technical programs, special education services and the school's law and public policy magnet programs.

"This community has for years rallied around our schools in big ways and small to ensure that the students and staff walking through the doors of Towson High School have the same teaching and learning opportunities as their peers across the county," said Dr. Kimberly Culbertson, principal of Towson High School.

Although replacing the existing building was not an option because portions of it are on the state's list of historic properties, parents like Kim Beard are still pleased with the progress.

"It's a long time coming. The school has done an amazing job raising academic excellence. And they've done that through really difficult times, really difficult working and learning conditions. So we're really proud of them and what they've been able to accomplish though this and it's just going to get immensely better going forward," said Beard, co-president of Towson High PTSA.

The reimagined campus will also include a new entrance, better access and more parking. Students will remain onsite during construction. Work is expected to be completed in 2030.

Construction is being funded by the Built to Learn Act. The state has pledged $91.5 million while the county's share is $196.5 million.

