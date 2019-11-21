DUNDALK, Md. (WMAR) — A stolen car was pulled from a Baltimore County pond on Wednesday.

Police say they received a tip about satellite images showing a vehicle in the pond at Stansbury Park.

Baltimore County Police Dive Teams were sent out, and discovered an empty algae covered gold Chevy Malibu at the bottom of the pond.

When they finally got the car out, police checked the vehicle identification number, and found out that the car was stolen out of Baltimore City in 2009.

Right now police say they haven't been able to link the car to any other crimes.