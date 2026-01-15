Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Timonium's Cake By Jason Hisley heading to Netflix for 'Is It Cake?' Valentine's special

Jason H
WMAR
Jason H
Posted

TIMONIUM, Md. — Cake By Jason Hisley owner Jason Hisley, along with his husband Tyler Alexander Stiff, is on his way to Netflix in February, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The duo will be part of 'Is It Cake?' for a Valentine's Day special.

In the episode, bakers come together with their partners to create "jaw-dropping" cake illusions.

This isn't the first on-air appearance for the Timonium business.

The Baltimore County bakery has also been featured on the Food Network's Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, and many other programs.

The episode is set to air on February 4.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR