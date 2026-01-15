Timonium's Cake By Jason Hisley heading to Netflix for 'Is It Cake?' Valentine's special

TIMONIUM, Md. — Cake By Jason Hisley owner Jason Hisley, along with his husband Tyler Alexander Stiff, is on his way to Netflix in February, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The duo will be part of 'Is It Cake?' for a Valentine's Day special.

In the episode, bakers come together with their partners to create "jaw-dropping" cake illusions.

This isn't the first on-air appearance for the Timonium business.

The Baltimore County bakery has also been featured on the Food Network's Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, and many other programs.

The episode is set to air on February 4.