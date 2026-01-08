Timonium woman's recovery journey leads to food rescue program feeding hundreds of families

TIMONIUM, Md. — A food rescue program launched just before Thanksgiving in northern Baltimore County has grown to more than 600 volunteers in just over a month, helping feed families facing food insecurity while reducing waste.

Giulia Pistorio, a Timonium woman recovering from a traumatic brain injury, founded Hungry Heart as a way to rescue food that would otherwise go to waste and redistribute it to those in need.

"Thanksgiving is the biggest food waste holiday so the night before Thanksgiving, I launched Hungry Heart as a way to try to save some meals and to be able to repackage them and cook some of the donated things to give back to the community," Pistorio said.

The program fills a gap in northern Baltimore County, where food rescue networks that exist in Baltimore City aren't available. For Pistorio, who returned to Timonium from New York City after her accident, cooking serves as both hobby and therapy.

"I had a life-altering accident, and as part of my recovery, cooking is one of my passions, and it's one of the things I couldn't do, so when I started to be able to cook again, I wanted to give back to the community," Pistorio said.

Event planner Tammy Monaco rescues leftover food from catered events, like a recent bat mitzvah that had twice as much food as guests.

"This is food that was going to go into the trash. There were trays of food that never even saw the guests. We still had enough food left over to feed 150 people," Monaco said.

The program particularly helps families at Padonia International Elementary School, a Title I school where many families face food insecurity. Volunteer Courtney Clough, a mother of two, transforms what would be food waste into weekend meals for school dropoff.

"I just can't imagine my children not having the things that they need. It really pulls at your heartstrings, so it feels really good to be able to help those kids and also help the parents to know that their child is going to have something to eat," Clough said.

Principal Jennifer Hernandez says the program is making a real difference for students and families.

"We want our kids to be well fed. Have the proper nutrition and really that helps them with being better able to engage in the learning process. I did have a parent last week say, 'These types of things are changing our lives.' So we're extremely grateful," Hernandez said.

Hungry Heart now has a waiting list of schools and families seeking help. In addition to food, they need donations of containers and reusable bags. They're also seeking a regular place to store and repackage food, and locations where food can be dropped off so those in need have access to it. For information, go here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.