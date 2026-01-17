Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert 1  Closing/Delay
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Three people injured, over 100 seniors displaced after high-rise fire in Dundalk

Baltimore County Fire deploys firefighters to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence
WMAR-2 News
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Baltimore County Fire deploys firefighters to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence
Posted
and last updated

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews contained a high-rise apartment blaze in Dundalk Friday evening, officials said.

The incident at the 100 block of Center Place was reported around 7:39 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Robert Kemp, the fire originated on the third floor of the nine-story high-rise.

The blaze was contained to one unit and brought under control without further incident.

Three people sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

While the entire building did not require evacuation, more than 100 senior residents were relocated and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR