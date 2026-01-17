Three people injured, over 100 seniors displaced after high-rise fire in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews contained a high-rise apartment blaze in Dundalk Friday evening, officials said.

The incident at the 100 block of Center Place was reported around 7:39 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Robert Kemp, the fire originated on the third floor of the nine-story high-rise.

The blaze was contained to one unit and brought under control without further incident.

Three people sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

While the entire building did not require evacuation, more than 100 senior residents were relocated and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.