Thousands join 'No Kings' protests in MD as movement spans all 50 states

TOWSON, Md. — Thousands of Marylanders joined a nationwide "No Kings" protest movement this weekend, with a large crowd gathering in Towson on Saturday as part of demonstrations spanning all 50 states.

The movement emerged in response to President Donald Trump's recent actions, including immigration enforcement measures, National Guard deployments, and funding cuts that have drawn criticism from opponents.

The No Kings protest movement first began in June, when millions of people mobilized to protest the president's birthday parade. Many protesters characterized the event as a failed attempt at a coronation.

"I've seen thousands and thousands of Marylanders out to say Yes to our democracy and No to bowing down to kings," said Senator Chris Van Hollen. "In America, we don't bow to kings, we fought an American Revolution to throw off the shackles of King George III and we're not going back."

The protest has evolved into a national movement, with organizers reporting over 2,700 demonstrations across all 50 states. They estimate more than 7 million people participated in the coordinated events.

The Maryland demonstrations reflect broader national tensions over executive power and democratic governance, with participants expressing concerns about what they view as authoritarian tendencies in the current administration.

