Teen dies, two Juveniles critically injured in Randallstown crash following high-speed chase

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a teenager dead in Randallstown on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Liberty Road and Lyon Mills Road at 11:14 p.m. after receiving reports of the accident, which involved a 2013 GMC Acadia.

Investigators determined that the Acadia was traveling eastbound on Liberty Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police identified the driver as 17-year-old Angel Callejas Fuentes, who died at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two juvenile passengers—one in the front seat and one in the rear—were also transported to Shock Trauma for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle had been involved in an incident in Carroll County before entering Baltimore County.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office say deputies observed the SUV driving eastbound on Route 26 at a high rate of speed.

When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop near Oakland Mills Road for the vehicle driving 81 mph in a 45 mph zone, it fled into Baltimore County at close to 100 mph.

The pursuit was then called off in the area of Route 26 and Holbrook Road.

Later in the evening, deputies were made aware of the collision in the Randallstown area, prompting a return to Route 26 to verify it was the same vehicle that deputies had pursued earlier.

The sheriff's office said it reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office and reviewed the case with the Independent Investigations Division, which declined to investigate the incident.

"The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has reviewed the in-car camera video documenting the events leading up to and following the termination of the pursuit. Out of respect for the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy, the Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the video at this time. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to all affected by this tragic incident."

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.