Target employee's volunteer work leads to $10,000 donation for House of Ruth Maryland

The House of Ruth just received a $10,000 boost, all thanks to one man's work to help his community.

Kent Carson works at Target in Middle River and spends a lot of his time volunteering.

Target emailed him saying he could choose a charity and donate money on the company's behalf.

He said picking the organization that helps domestic violence survivors was a no-brainer.

"With the House of Ruth they work with victims who are typically marginalized by society, who go unseen, unheard, and a lot of times it's just a complete safety issue for them. So the fact that they provide those services and so much more, it really is impressive," Carson said.

"As soon as I met him, I said, Thank you so much. This is such a—we are so fortunate to be receiving this, and we're really grateful. It will go really far, directly impacting our clients in need," a House of Ruth representative said.

This money will go a long way to support the House of Ruth's mission, but they still need sponsors for their Adopt a Family campaign. The program has 100 more families signed up than they did last year.

The deadline to adopt is Saturday, just three days away. You can find information about the program on WMAR-2 News dot com.