Suspicious death investigation launched after body found in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Parkville, according to police.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to the area of Harford Road and Taylor Avenue following reports of a deceased person being found at the location.

Police say the deceased person is an adult male.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. While there are currently no signs of foul play, police say the circumstances surrounding the death remain suspicious and warrant further investigation.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

